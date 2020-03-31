The Prince of Egypt musical to release West End cast recording

A brand new album for the stage version of The Prince of Egypt will be released digitally on Friday 3 April 2020.

WhatsOnStage will have an exclusive first listen to the recording tomorrow, ahead of its Friday release. A physical CD will be available later this year.

The musical features ten new songs by composer Stephen Schwartz as well as five songs from the original film, including "When You Believe", "Deliver Us" and "All I Ever Wanted". It had its West End premiere at the Dominion Theatre in February 2020, with the run currently temporarily on hold while the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues.

The cast album cover



The show has music and lyrics by Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz. It is choreographed by Sean Cheesman with set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll and illusion design by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are from August Eriksmoen with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold and children's casting by Verity Naughton.

The 43-strong cast is led by Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).

Also appearing in the show will be Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

The roles of Young Miriam, Leah and Young Hebrew Girl are being shared by Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk and the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy and Young Midian Boy are being shared by Leo Babet, Jonah Collier and Taylor Jenkins.

Watch a new clip from the show here:

The album is produced by Dominick Amendum and Schwartz, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer.

The track list is as follows:

1. "Deliver Us"

2. "Faster"

3. "One Weak Link"

4. "Footprints on the Sand"

5. "Seti's Return"

6. "Dance to the Day"

7. "All I Ever Wanted"

8. "Make it Right"

9. "Moses in the Desert"

10. "Through Heaven's Eyes"

11. "Faster (Reprise)"

12. "Never in a Million Years"

13. "Act I Finale"

14. "Return to Egypt"

15. "Always on Your Side"

16. "Simcha"

17. "Deliver Us (Reprise)"

18. "The Plagues"

19. "For the Rest of My Life"

20. "Heartless"

21. "When You Believe"

22. "Never in a Million Years (Reprise)"

23. "Act II Finale"