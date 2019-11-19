The Prince of Egypt musical releases new Stephen Schwartz number "Footprints on the Sand"

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first listen to a new song from The Prince of Egypt ahead of the show's West End premiere.

Leading the cast of the show are Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam with Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

Composer Stephen Schwartz said: "Footprints on the Sand" is a new song that Moses sings before he has learned his true identity. Despite the fact that he thinks he's a rich and carefree Prince of Egypt, there is something at his core that longs for more."

The show has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, with direction by Scott Schwartz and is choreographed by Sean Cheesman with set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Jon Driscoll and illusion design by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are from August Eriksmoen with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose and casting by Jim Arnold.

Also appearing are Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

The Prince of Egypt begins previews at the Dominion Theatre on 5 February 2020, with opening night on 25 February.

The musical features ten new songs by Schwartz as well as songs from the original film including "When You Believe", "Deliver Us" and "All I Ever Wanted".