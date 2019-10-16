The Play That Goes Wrong new West End cast announced

New West End casting has been announced for Mischief Theatre's hit The Play That Goes Wrong.

Appearing in the farcical meta-comedy from 5 November will be David Kirkbride as Robert, Ross Green as Chris, Ciara Morris as Annie, Milo Clarke as Max, Michael Keane as Dennis, Blayar Benn as Trevor, Elan James as Jonathan and Ellie Morris as Sandra. The understudies will be Tom Bulpett, Oliver Clayton, Leah Penston, Antonia Salib and Jack Michael Stacey.

The show is currently booking at the Duchess Theatre until 1 November 2020. The Olivier and WhatsOnStage Award-winning play has been running in the West End since 2014, beginning life at a tiny London fringe theatre. It has since played to an audience of over two million.

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of LAMDA and the company has just started a residency at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. The first show in this residency, Groan Ups, has just opened, with Magic Goes Wrong coming to the stage in December.