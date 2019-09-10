The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery extend West End runs

Mischief Theatre's two smash-hit comedy capers The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery have both announced new booking periods.

The two shows run at the Duchess Theatre and Criterion Theatre in the West End respectively, with The Play That Goes Wrong, which celebrates its 5th birthday today, having played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries. It follows the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they attempt to mount a murder mystery play. It has direction by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costumes by Roberto Surace.

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery follows a botched attempt to rob a bank, and is directed by Mark Bell with Nancy Zamit for Mischief Theatre, designed by David Farley with costume designs by Robert Surace. Lighting design is done by David Howe, associate lighting designer is Matt Leventhall with sound design by Jon Fiber for Jolly- GoodTunes. The musical director and arranger is Joey Hickman.

Mischief Theatre will also take over the Vaudeville Theatre from September with a series of three new shows. Two of them – Groan Ups and Magic Goes Wrong are available now.

Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery are now on sale until Sunday 1 November 2020.