The Play That Goes Wrong announces West End return

WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong has announced dates and casting for its return to the West End.

The production will return to the Duchess Theatre, its home for the last seven years, from 18 June 2021. Tickets are on sale now and the production is currently booking through to 30 January 2022.

The Play That Goes Wrong is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andy Johnson.

The new cast will comprise David Kirkbride (Robert), Ross Green (Chris), Ciara Morris (Annie), Milo Clarke (Max), Michael Keane (Dennis), Blayar Benn (Trevor), Elan James (Jonathan) and Ellie Morris (Sandra).

The show is produced by Kenny Wax and Stage Presence Ltd. When it returns it will comply with Covid-19 safety measures including compulsory facemasks and contactless tickets.