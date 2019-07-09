The Phantom of the Opera to hold open auditions for UK and Ireland tour

Open auditons have been announced for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of The Phantom of the Opera, which starts in February 2020.

Update: The show has now revealed it is looking for young male and female dancers of all ethnicities, with strong classical technique to audition for the upcoming tour. The open auditions will take place at the Central School of Ballet on Monday 19 August. Full information is available here.





The show previously held a call-out for performers at Mountview Academy in Peckham on Monday 5 August 2019.

Phantom of the Opera is currently celebrating its 33rd year in the West End at Her Majesty's Theatre. Lloyd Webber's musical won three Olivier Awards and seven Tony Awards when it opened in 1986 with Michael Crawford in the role of the Phantom alongside Sarah Brightman as Christine.

The show features songs including "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You". It tells the story of a phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House and who is mesmerised by a young soprano called Christine.

The tour opens on 24 February 2020, with any auditionees expected to be available for 18 months from 6 January 2020.