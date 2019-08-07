Phantom open auditions at Mountview attract hundreds: photos

Over 800 aspiring actors gathered at Mountview Academy in Peckham on Monday (5 August) to audition for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of The Phantom of the Opera.

The open call was for both lead and ensemble roles. Each auditionee performed a song for the panel which included director Seth Sklar-Heyn and casting directors Paul Wooller, Felicity French, Trevor Jackson and Melanie Watts.



© Tom Harrison

According to a spokesperson at the venue: "The first person to be seen ensured their place by arriving ahead of the crowd at 3am. By 6am there was already a queue wrapped around the building and at 9am, when Mountview staff opened the doors for registration, hundreds of auditionees were queuing."



© Tom Harrison

The spokesperson added: "Spirits remained high throughout the day and even a short downpour of rain didn't test the auditionees' patience and fortitude as they waited for their turn to be seen."

Phantom of the Opera is currently celebrating its 33rd year in the West End at Her Majesty's Theatre. Lloyd Webber's musical won three Olivier Awards and seven Tony Awards when it opened in 1986 with Michael Crawford in the role of the Phantom alongside Sarah Brightman as Christine.



© Tom Harrison

The show features songs including "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You". It tells the story of a phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House and who is mesmerised by a young soprano called Christine.



© Tom Harrison

Recalls are due to take place throughout August. The Phantom of the Opera tour starts in February 2020.