The Ocean at the End of the Lane West End cast announced

Casting and a booking extension have been announced for the stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Ocean at the End of the Lane.

Now playing to April 2022, the show is based on the best-selling novel about a boy who discovers an entire menagerie of magical mayhem in the local area. It received a rave five-star review from WhatsOnStage when it first opened at the National in 2019.

Appearing this year in the 16-strong cast is Ruby Ablett, James Bamford (Boy), Emma Bown, Charlie Cameron, Jeff D'Sangalang, Kieran Garland, Siubhan Harrison (Ginnie Hempstock), Miranda Heath, Penny Layden (Old Mrs Hempstock), Tom Mackley, Charleen Qwaye, Grace Hogg-Robinson (Sis), Laura Rogers (Ursula), Nicolas Tennant (Dad), Nia Towle (Lettie Hempstock) and Peter Twose.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, the show begins previews on 23 October. It has set design by Fly Davis, costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer. Movement direction is by Steven Hoggett, composition by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson, magic and illusions direction and design by Jamie Harrison and puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Lauren Evans.

