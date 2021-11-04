The Ocean at the End of the Lane extends West End run again and releases production images

The Ocean at the End of the Lane, the stage version of Neil Gaiman's fantasy epic, has extended its West End run again, while also releasing production images.

Appearing this year in the 16-strong cast is Ruby Ablett, James Bamford (Boy), Emma Bown, Charlie Cameron, Jeff D'Sangalang, Kieran Garland, Siubhan Harrison (Ginnie Hempstock), Miranda Heath, Penny Layden (Old Mrs Hempstock), Tom Mackley, Charleen Qwaye, Grace Hogg-Robinson (Sis), Laura Rogers (Ursula), Nicolas Tennant (Dad), Nia Towle (Lettie Hempstock) and Peter Twose.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, the show has its official opening tonight. It has set design by Fly Davis, costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer. Movement direction is by Steven Hoggett, composition by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson, magic and illusions direction and design by Jamie Harrison and puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Lauren Evans.

The show has now announced a final extension, through to 14 May 2022. Tickets for the extension go on sale today.

James Bamford

© Manuel Harlan

James Bamford and Laura Rogers

© Manuel Harlan

Nia Towle (Lettie Hempstock), Penny Layden (Old Mrs Hempstock), Siubhan Harrison (Ginnie Hempstock), James Bamford (the Boy)

© Manuel Harlan

Nia Towle (Lettie Hempstock) and James Bamford (the Boy)

© Manuel Harlan

Nia Towle (Lettie Hempstock), James Bamford (the Boy) and Siubhan Harrison (Ginnie Hempstock)



Nia Towle (Lettie) and James Bamford (the Boy)

© Manuel Harlan

Nicolas Tennant (Dad) and James Bamford (the Boy)

© Manuel Harlan