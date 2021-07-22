The Mirror and the Light in the West End further cast announced

The stage version of Hilary Mantel's hit novel The Mirror and the Light, charting the rise and fall of courtier Thomas Cromwell, has announced further cast.

As revealed, Ben Miles and Nathaniel Parker will return to the roles of Cromwell and Henry VIII. The full cast of 23 will be the biggest yet in the series, with 13 actors announced today, five of whom - Miles, Parker, Nicholas Boulton (Duke of Suffolk), Matt Pidgeon (Stephen Gardiner) and Giles Taylor (Archbishop Cranmer) – returning having appeared in the earlier plays.

Joining the production are Rosanna Adams (Anna of Cleves), Paul Adeyefa (Christophe), Aurora Burghart (Elizabeth Seymour), Terique Jarrett (Gregory Cromwell), Jordan Kouamé (Rafe Sadler), Geoffrey Lumb (Thomas Wriothesley), Olivia Marcus (Jane Seymour) Tony Turner (Kingston), Leo Wan (Richard Riche) and Nicholas Woodeson (Duke of Norfolk).

Adams, Burghart and Kouamé are making their professional debuts. Full casting is still to be announced.

The piece is directed by Jeremy Herrin with design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, music by Stephen Warbeck and sound design by Nick Powell.

It runs from 23 September to 28 November at the Gielgud Theatre – tickets are on sale now.