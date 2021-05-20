RSC's Mirror and the Light receives West End premiere in autumn

The RSC's stage adaptation of The Mirror and the Light - the third novel in Hilary Mantel's award-winning Wolf Hall trilogy - will premiere at the West End's Gielgud Theatre on 6 October (previews from 23 September).

The book has been adapted for stage by Mantel herself alongside Ben Miles, who will return to his role as Thomas Cromwell to complete the trilogy.

Nathaniel Parker joins him, resuming his Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award nominated role as Henry VIII. Jeremy Herrin returns to direct.

The production will feature scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, who won both Olivier and Tony Awards for his work on Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, and music by Stephen Warbeck.

The Mirror and the Light, which is co-produced by Playful Productions and the RSC, will play a strictly limited season until 28 November.

Gregory Doran, RSC artistic director said: "Wolf Hall and Bring up the Bodies were welcomed with extraordinary enthusiasm and excitement back in 2014 and audiences have waited patiently to see the third and final part. It's a much anticipated theatrical climax to an epic and ambitious work, and we can't wait to open and share it with audiences in the West End this year."

Tickets go on sale on 27 May.