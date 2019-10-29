The Man in the White Suit to close early in the West End

The Man in the White Suit will close early in the West End, it has been announced.

Sean Foley's adaptation of the Ealing Studios comedy – starring Stephen Mangan, Kara Tointon and Sue Johnston – will give its final performance at Wyndham's Theatre on 7 December rather than its previous booking period of 11 January.

A statement from the show's producers says: "Despite winning praise from audiences, sales for the show have not proved strong enough and producers have taken the difficult decision to end the run early."

Ticket holders for performances after 7 December should contact their point of sale.