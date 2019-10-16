The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at the Bridge Theatre: first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which will play at the Bridge Theatre from 9 November to 2 February with a press night on 18 November.

Based on the novel by C S Lewis and directed by Sally Cookson, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will celebrate the 69th anniversary of the novel, which – as part of The Chronicles of Narnia series – has sold over 100 million copies worldwide in over 70 countries and 59 different languages.

Loading...

The cast will feature Femi Akinfolarin as Peter, Omari Bernard as Maugrim, Laura Elphinstone as the White Witch/ Mrs Macready, Shalisa James-Davis as Susan, Wil Johnson as Aslan/Professor Kirk, Keziah Joseph as Lucy, John Leader as Edmund, Stuart Neal as Mr Tumnus, Dean Nolan as Mr Beaver and Beverly Rudd as Mrs Beaver. They will be joined by Emily Benjamin, Amber Cayasso, Sebastian Charles, Andro Copperthwaite, Nicky Cross, David Emmings, Nathan Louis Fernand, Linford Johnson, Mitch Leow, Mei Mac, James McHugh, Helen Parke, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Millicent Wong and musicians James Gow, Tim Dalling, Harry Miller and Pat Moran.

The production team consists of designer Rae Smith, writer in the room Adam Peck, movement director Dan Canham, lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Ian Dickinson. Music is by Benji Bower and casting by Jill Green, reuniting the team that originally brought the show to life in 2017 at Leeds Playhouse.