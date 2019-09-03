The Lehman Trilogy to transfer to Broadway

The Lehman Trilogy will transfer to Broadway, it has been announced.

Based on the rise and decline of the infamous Lehman Brothers bank, the show had its UK premiere last year at the National Theatre and, following a run off-Broadway in New York, recently ran again in the West End, where it closed at the Piccadilly Theatre last weekend. It is written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes.

Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles will reprise their roles on Broadway as the three brothers and their various descendants. When the show first ran, WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton said "the vividness of the entire production springs from the depth and subtlety of the acting."

The show will open in previews at the Nederlander Theatre on 7 March, with an opening night on 26 March 2020.

Designs for The Lehman Trilogy are from Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls, lighting design by Jon Clark, and music and sound design by Nick Powell. The music director is Candida Caldicot, with movement by Polly Bennett.