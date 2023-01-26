The Lehman Trilogy in the West End – first look photos

As it continues through its preview period, production images have been released for The Lehman Trilogy in the West End.

Produced by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions, Sam Mendes' celebrated production will run for a limited 17-week season at the Gillian Lynne Theatre until 20 May, with an opening night set for 8 February.

Appearing in this new London run of the show are Michael Balogun (Death of England – Delroy) as Emanuel Lehman, Hadley Fraser (City of Angels) as Mayer Lehman, and Nigel Lindsay (Woman In Mind) as Henry Lehman, alongside pianist Yshani Perinpanayagam.

The understudies are Ravi Aujla as Emanuel Lehman, Will Harrison-Wallace as Mayer Lehman and Leighton Pugh as Henry Lehman. Erika Gundesen is the understudy pianist.





Hadley Fraser, Nigel Lindsay and Michael Balogun

© Mark Douet





The show's Broadway transfer triumphed in the prestigious Best Play category at Radio City Music Hall as part of its collection of prizes, with actor Simon Russell Beale also receiving his first-ever Tony Award.

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, the play tells the tale of the powerful banking Lehman dynasty as they ascend to, before rapidly descending from, power.





Michael Balogun, Hadley Fraser and Nigel Lindsay

© Mark Douet





It was first seen in the UK at the National Theatre before transferring to the West End. Sarah Crompton gave it a glowing review back in 2018, saying "across three hours, and three acts, three magnificent actors conjure the story of the three Lehman brothers."

Set design is by Tony Award-winner Es Devlin, with casting by Jessica Ronane, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, video design by Luke Halls, and lighting design by Jon Clark. The composer and sound designer is Nick Powell, the co-sound designer is Dominic Bilkey, with music direction by Candida Caldicot, and movement by Polly Bennett. The West End director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

Tickets are on sale below.





Nigel Lindsay

© Mark Douet

Michael Balogun

© Mark Douet

Michael Balogun, Hadley Fraser and Nigel Lindsay

© Mark Douet