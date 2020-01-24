The Last Five Years at Southwark Playhouse cast to include Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson

Casting has been announced for the upcoming revival of The Last Five Years at Southwark Playhouse.

Jason Robert Brown's cult classic musical was first seen in 2001 and ran off-Broadway in 2002. It was turned into a film in 2014 starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. It follows a five-year relationship between two lovers – Jamie and Cathy – but is told in reverse chronological order for one of the pair. Directed by Jonathan O'Boyle (Rain Man, The View UpStairs), the show will open at the south London venue in previews on 28 February, and runs until 28 March.

Appearing in the piece will be Molly Lynch (returning to the venue after appearing in Wasted with other credits including The Light in the Piazza) as Cathy, alongside Oli Higginson (The Haystack) as Jamie.

The creative team will include choreographer Sam Spencer-Lane, set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Jamie Platt and sound designer Adam Fisher. Musical direction and orchestration are by George Dyer.

Notably, O'Boyle's revival is an actor/musician production, with Lynch and Higginson accompanying one another's solo numbers. The pair will be accompanied by a four-piece band led by Dyer.