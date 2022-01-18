The Kite Runner to open on Broadway

The Kite Runner is headed for Broadway!

Based on Khaled Hosseini's first novel, published in 2003, Giles Croft's production of Matthew Spangler's adaptation originally opened at Nottingham Playhouse in 2013. It has gone on to have two West End seasons and an expansive tour.

The show tells the story of Amir, who looks back on his childhood in Kabul from his new home in America. The show's cast and full creative team is to be revealed. Humaira Ghilzai has joined the production as cultural consultant.

The production will play a limited run from 6 July to 30 October at the Helen Hayes Theatre (240 West 44th Street in New York).