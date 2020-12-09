The Grinch musical with Matthew Morrison confirms Sky One UK premiere date

The UK premiere date of The Grinch musical with Matthew Morrison has been confirmed.

The piece, which will be broadcast from the Troubadour Theatre in Wembley, stars Matthew Morrison in the titular role alongside Denis O'Hare as old Max, Booboo Stewart as young Max and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.

It will air on Sky One on 20 December, producers have confirmed, after a US presentation this evening on NBC.

Also appearing in the piece are Ako Mitchell, Amy Ellen Richardson, Claire Machin, Gary Wilmot, Joseph Prouse, Lisa Mathieson, Billy Nevers, Genevieve Nicole, Bobbie Little, Callum Train, Kirsty Ingram, Idriss Kargbo, Rebecca Louis, Joe Allen, Francesca Mills, Kanon Narumi, Chantelle Tonoleti, Tafari Edwards, Alfie Murray, Erin Rushidi, Bebe Massey, Kayleen Nguema, Lyla Toplass and Louie Gray.

The Grinch Musical! has book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin and featuring the hit songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas".

The piece is staged by director Max Webster, directed for television by BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, with additional script material by BAFTA-winning writer Simon Nye and sets by acclaimed designer Peter Bingemann, costume design by Soutra Gilmour, musical directions by Richard John, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, incidental arrangements by Joshua Rosenblum, choreography by Lizzi Gee, dance music arrangements by David Krane and casting by Stuart Burt and Keston and Keston.