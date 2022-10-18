The Great British Bake Off Musical to transfer to the West End

A different kind of showstopper!

The Great British Bake Off Musical, penned by Jake Brunger (book and lyrics) and Pippa Cleary (music and lyrics), will run in the West End early next year.

Based on the much-loved TV series of the same name, the show follows a group of aspiring contestants as they strive to be star baker. It had its world premiere at Cheltenham Everyman earlier this summer, where it received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage.

Producer Mark Goucher said "Having won over the Cheltenham audience, I'm so thrilled that this talented creative team and cast are getting this opportunity to bring this new musical to the audiences of the West End. If you are a fan of the iconic Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 you will love it, and if you've never watched Great British Bake Off, you'll be sure to tune in after seeing this."

Initial casting and creative team for the show have been revealed, with a variety of production team members reprising their roles for the West End run.

Prue Leith, one of the judges on Bake Off, said: "I am thrilled to bits that The Great British Bake Off Musical is going to the West End. It is an uplifting, funny, heartfelt story, which will have you singing and dancing out of the theatre with a huge smile. A theatrical sweet treat. Just what we need right now."

The show will play a limited twelve-week run from 25 February to 13 May 2023 at the Noël Coward Theatre, with tickets on sale at 12pm.