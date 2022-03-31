The Drifters Girl to release cast album featuring Beverley Knight

The Drifters Girl has now confirmed the release of a world premiere cast recording.

Recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, the album is set to drop on Friday 6 May 2022. It was produced by Chris Egan, the show's arranger and orchestrator, alongside co-producers Trystan Francis and Will Stuart, in association with Tag8 Music, BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited, Treadwell Entertainment Group and Showtime Productions Ltd.

The tracklisting is as follows:

1. Opening Medley (Hello Happiness, Kissin' In The Back Row Of The Movies, There Goes My First Love)

2. Money Honey

3. Follow Me

4. Whatcha Gonna Do

5. Fools Fall In Love

6. Nobody But Me

7. Save The Last Dance For Me

8. This Magic Moment

9. Stand By Me

10. Sweets For My Sweet

11. I Don't Wanna Go On Without You / Stand By Me

12. Saturday Night At The Movies

13. There Goes My Baby

14. When My Little Girl Is Smiling

15. Under The Boardwalk

16. In The Land Of Make Believe

17. Harlem Child

18. Kissin' In The Back Row Of The Movies

19. There Goes My First Love

20. Come On Over To My Place

21. There Goes My Baby - Reprise

22. You're More Than A Number In My Little Red Book











Starring Beverley Knight, the new musical follows the trials and tribulations of Faye Treadwell, the manager of The Drifters.

Currently joining Knight on stage are Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ben E King and others), Tarinn Callender (Johnny Moore and others), Adam J Bernard (George Treadwell and others) and Matt Henry (Clyde McPhatter and others).

The cast is completed by Marcus Ayton, Ashford Campbell, Ethan Davis, Vanessa Ela Young, Michael James Stewart, Alanna Leslie, Curtis Scott, and the young actors are Aurora Baptiste, Amari Brown, Savanna Musoni, Savannah Skinner-Henry and Shanyia Tsoto (who alternate in the role of George and Faye's daughter Tina Treadwell).

The show received a solid four-star review from Sarah Crompton, who described it as featuring "stirringly performed music and some dancing that makes the heart soar".

Produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian, the show is directed by Jonathan Church, with set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Associate director is Tyrone Huntley and associate choreographer is Myles Brown with casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

The production previously announced that Beverley Knight will play her final performance on 2 July 2022. Cast from that date is yet to be revealed.









The Drifters Girl is currently taking bookings through to 12 February 2023 at the Garrick Theatre, with tickets on sale below.