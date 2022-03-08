The Drifters Girl extends West End run into 2023 with Beverley Knight setting final date for this summer

The Drifters Girl has extended its West End run!

Starring Beverley Knight and following Faye Treadwell, the manager of The Drifters, the new musical features hit tunes including "Save The Last Dance For Me", "Under The Boardwalk" and "Saturday Night At The Movies".

Joining Knight are Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ben E King and others), Tarinn Callender (Johnny Moore and others), Adam J Bernard (George Treadwell and others) and Matt Henry (Clyde McPhatter and others)

It is currently playing at the Garrick Theatre, where it has now extended its run to 12 February 2023.

The musical is directed by Jonathan Church, with set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Associate director is Tyrone Huntley and associate choreographer is Myles Brown with casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

The show received a solid four-star review from Sarah Crompton, who described it as featuring "stirringly performed music and some dancing that makes the heart soar".

The show has also announced that Beverley Knight will play her final performance in the show on 2 July 2022. Cast from that date is to be revealed.