The Doctor to transfer to the West End starring Juliet Stevenson

The Doctor, Robert Icke's adaptation of Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler, will transfer from the Almeida to the West End, it has been announced.

The production, which marked Icke's final show as an associate director at the Almeida theatre in north London, follows the story of a young woman who is dying of sepsis, with her doctor refusing to allow a priest into the room.

Juliet Stevenson will star in the transfer, which has design from Hildegard Bechtler, lighting from Natasha Chivers, sound from Tom Gibbons and casting from Julia Horan. Further casting is to be announced.

The piece received a five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton who said it's: "an astonishing, gripping evening."

The Doctor will run at the Duke of York's Theatre from 20 April to 11 July.

Tickets will go on sale in a special pre-sale at 4pm on Monday 23 September