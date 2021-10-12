The Cherry Orchard at Theatre Royal Windsor with Ian McKellen: first look

First look photos for The Cherry Orchard have been revealed.

will join director Sean Matthias' Hamlet company (currently appearing at the venue, and led by Ian McKellen in the titular part), taking on the roles of Lopakhin and Pishchik respectively.

Appearing in Sean Matthias' production are Francesca Annis, Ben Allen, Llinos Daniel, Alis Wyn Davies, Ashley D Gayle, Alison Halstead, Nick Howard Brown, Kezrena James, Asif Khan, Lee Knight, Ian McKellen, Missy Malek, Martin Shaw, Robert Daws and Jenny Seagrove.

Adapted by Martin Sherman, the piece has design by Lee Newby, lighting by Nick Richings, composition and sound by Adam Cork and costumes by Loren Elstein.

Chekhov's play follows a family as their estate begins to crumble around them. It runs until 13 November.

Francesca Annis as Ranyevskaya

© Jack Merriman

Ian McKellen as Firs

© Jack Merriman

Jenny Seagrove as Gaev

© Jack Merriman

Martin Shaw as Lopakhin

© Jack Merriman

The company

© Jack Merriman

Francesca Annis as Ranyevskaya and Ian McKellen as Firs

© Jack Merriman