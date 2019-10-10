The Arrival at the Bush Theatre world premiere cast announced

Scott Karim and Irfan Shamji will perform in the world premiere of The Arrival, Bijan Sheibani's debut play opening at the Bush Theatre later this year.

Olivier Award-winning Sheibani (Gone Too Far!) writes and directs the production, playing from 21 November to 18 January with a press night on 26 November. Sheibani's directing credits also include The Brothers Size, Dance Nation, Barber Shop Chronicles and the UK tour of A Taste of Honey, which transfers to the West End in December.

The Arrival tells of betrayal, obsession and the need to belong, following the story of brothers Tom (played by Karim) and Samad (played by Shamji) who meet for the first time after Tom's adoption.

The show has design by Samal Black, lighting by Oliver Fenwick, sound by Gareth Fry and movement direction by Aline David.