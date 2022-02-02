Ten new venues declared 'Theatres at Risk' in report

The Theatres Trust has revealed ten theatres have been added to its influential "Theatres at Risk" register.

The Trust has warned that the number is "far more" than usual, and that the impacts of the pandemic are leading to stark changes across the nation. This was also due to cuts to local authority funding, with the organisation stating those that own Clair Hall in Haywards Heath, Netherton Arts Centre in Dudley, and Thameside Theatre in Thurrock, all made the decision to sell or redevelop their buildings during the pandemic.

The lack of demand for hospitality venues during the pandemic has also meant that those theatre spaces adapted into bingo halls or nightclubs have also been sold to private owners, which may lead to demolition.

David Morrissey, Theatres Trust ambassador, actor and director, said: "Theatres play a vital role in communities across the country and in supporting actors like myself who without their local theatre would not have developed a theatre career. The pandemic has been devastating for the whole theatre sector, but we must work together to make sure the theatres on the Theatres at Risk list are supported and protected for future generations to enjoy.

Theatres Trust director Jon Morgan said: "We are now starting to see the true extent of the effects of the pandemic on the UK's wonderful theatre buildings, hitting well-loved community theatres as well as historic theatres that had been protected by other uses like being bingo halls. Theatres Trust would urge anyone who owns a theatre building to consider its long-term value as a performance space and work with us to keep these buildings in use for their communities."

The full list of venues is composed of:

Brighton Hippodrome

Theatre Royal Margate

Victoria Pavilion/Winter Gardens, Morecambe

Dudley Hippodrome

Hulme Hippodrome, Manchester

Plymouth Palace

Victoria Theatre, Salford

Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth

Spilsby Theatre, Lincolnshire

Streatham Hill Theatre, London

Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech

Winter Gardens Pavilion, Blackpool

Burnley Empire

Garston Empire, Liverpool

Intimate Theatre, Palmers Green, London

Mechanics Institute, Swindon

Tottenham Palace Theatre

Century Theatre, Coalville, Leicestershire

Granada, Walthamstow, London

Leith Theatre

Joe Longthorn Pavilion, Blackpool

Roundhouse Theatre, Dover – NEW

Co-op Music Hall, Ramsbottom

Doncaster Grand

Kings Theatre Continental Restaurant and Ballroom, Dundee

Amulet Theatre, Shepton Mallet – NEW

Conwy Civic Hall (Cube), Wales

Derby Hippodrome

Imperial Theatre, Walsall – NEW

Borough Hall, London Borough of Greenwich – NEW

Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Thameside Theatre, Thurrock – NEW

Garrick Theatre, Southport – NEW

Tameside Hippodrome, Ashton-under-Lyne

Globe Theatre, Plymouth – NEW

Clair Hall, Haywards Heath – NEW

Netherton Arts Centre, Dudley – NEW

Regent Theatre, Great Yarmouth – NEW

Swansea Palace

Theatre Royal, Hyde, Cheshire

Theatre Royal, Manchester