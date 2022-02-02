Ten new venues declared 'Theatres at Risk' in report
The threat of permanent loss looms over these locations
The Theatres Trust has revealed ten theatres have been added to its influential "Theatres at Risk" register.
The Trust has warned that the number is "far more" than usual, and that the impacts of the pandemic are leading to stark changes across the nation. This was also due to cuts to local authority funding, with the organisation stating those that own Clair Hall in Haywards Heath, Netherton Arts Centre in Dudley, and Thameside Theatre in Thurrock, all made the decision to sell or redevelop their buildings during the pandemic.
The lack of demand for hospitality venues during the pandemic has also meant that those theatre spaces adapted into bingo halls or nightclubs have also been sold to private owners, which may lead to demolition.
David Morrissey, Theatres Trust ambassador, actor and director, said: "Theatres play a vital role in communities across the country and in supporting actors like myself who without their local theatre would not have developed a theatre career. The pandemic has been devastating for the whole theatre sector, but we must work together to make sure the theatres on the Theatres at Risk list are supported and protected for future generations to enjoy.
Theatres Trust director Jon Morgan said: "We are now starting to see the true extent of the effects of the pandemic on the UK's wonderful theatre buildings, hitting well-loved community theatres as well as historic theatres that had been protected by other uses like being bingo halls. Theatres Trust would urge anyone who owns a theatre building to consider its long-term value as a performance space and work with us to keep these buildings in use for their communities."
Sign up for our newsletters for more
The full list of venues is composed of:
Brighton Hippodrome
Theatre Royal Margate
Victoria Pavilion/Winter Gardens, Morecambe
Dudley Hippodrome
Hulme Hippodrome, Manchester
Plymouth Palace
Victoria Theatre, Salford
Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth
Spilsby Theatre, Lincolnshire
Streatham Hill Theatre, London
Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech
Winter Gardens Pavilion, Blackpool
Burnley Empire
Garston Empire, Liverpool
Intimate Theatre, Palmers Green, London
Mechanics Institute, Swindon
Tottenham Palace Theatre
Century Theatre, Coalville, Leicestershire
Granada, Walthamstow, London
Leith Theatre
Joe Longthorn Pavilion, Blackpool
Roundhouse Theatre, Dover – NEW
Co-op Music Hall, Ramsbottom
Doncaster Grand
Kings Theatre Continental Restaurant and Ballroom, Dundee
Amulet Theatre, Shepton Mallet – NEW
Conwy Civic Hall (Cube), Wales
Derby Hippodrome
Imperial Theatre, Walsall – NEW
Borough Hall, London Borough of Greenwich – NEW
Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy
Thameside Theatre, Thurrock – NEW
Garrick Theatre, Southport – NEW
Tameside Hippodrome, Ashton-under-Lyne
Globe Theatre, Plymouth – NEW
Clair Hall, Haywards Heath – NEW
Netherton Arts Centre, Dudley – NEW
Regent Theatre, Great Yarmouth – NEW
Swansea Palace
Theatre Royal, Hyde, Cheshire
Theatre Royal, Manchester