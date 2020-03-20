Tatty Hennessy's A Hundred Words for Snow to be performed online as part of new scheme for remote creatives

A new initiative to create and support work online has been announced by Barry Brett McStay.

Created by the company nationalEtheatr, the series will see writers, directors and actors come together and create work remotely while raising money. All proceeds raised every night will be split three ways, between the writer, director and actor.

The first performance will be a rendition of Tatty Hennessy's A Hundred Words for Snow, which will be streamed live on Tuesday 24 March and performed by Gemma Barnett (who recently won an Off-West End Award for her turn in the show last year) and directed by Lucy Jane Atkinson. Find out more on the nationalEtheatr Twitter account.

The piece follows a girl who grapples with a sense of isolation, an apt subject matter given the current advice to stay indoors wherever necessary while the coronavirus outbreak continues.

