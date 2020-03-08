Off-West End Awards 2020 winners announced

The winners of the annual Off-West End Awards, also known as the Offies, have been revealed.

Equus proved most successful on the night, picking up three awards including Best Production and Best Director (Ned Bennett). Gemma Barnett collected Best Female Performance in a Play for her role in one-woman show A Hundred Words For Snow at Trafalgar Studios, while Cary Crankson walked away with Best Male Performance in a Play for Country Music at Omnibus Theatre. The Best New Play went to Ross Willis' Wolfie at Theatre503 – Willis is one of the WhatsOnStage theatre faces to watch out for this year.

As another of the 12 upcoming inspirational theatremakers in 2020, SpitLip's Operation Mincemeat at the New Diorama Theatre picked up the award for Company Ensemble. The show also ran at Southwark Playhouse this January and has booked a second run from 14 to 23 May.

In the musicals categories, Amour at the Charing Cross Theatre and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes at the Union Theatre picked up two prizes each. The former walked away with Best New Musical, while the latter received the award with Best Musical Production. Best Male Performance in a Musical was shared between Bart Lambert and Jack Reitman, the co-leads in The Hope Theatre's Thrill Me, while Jeannette Bayardelle won Best Female Performance in a Musical for Shida at The Vaults.

There were three special awards also given out at the ceremony, which this year was held in Battersea Arts Centre. Mehmet Ergen and Leyla Nazli collect a Special Achievement Award for their tenure at the Arcola Theatre, while the Bunker Theatre's Chris Sonnex collected the Special Award for Artistic Director and Tobi Kyeremateng accepted the Special Award for Producer.





The full list of winners (in bold) and nominees





Special Achievement Award

Mehmet Ergen and Leyla Nazli, Arcola Theatre

Special Award for Artistic Director

Chris Sonnex, Bunker Theatre

Special Award for Producer

Tobi Kyeremateng





DESIGN

Design: Costume

Adrian Gee, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre

Emily Bestow, 42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Hannah Wolfe, Great Expectations, National Youth Theatre/ Southwark Playhouse

Design: Set

Diego Pitarch, Night of the Living Dead – Live!, Pleasance Theatre

Justin Williams, Whistle Down the Wind, Union Theatre

Lee Newby, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre

Rachael Ryan, Thrill Me, The Hope Theatre

Design: Sound

Benjamin Grant, The War of the Worlds, New Diorama Theatre

Lex Kosanke, Hunger, Arcola Theatre

Matt Eaton, All's Well That Ends Well, Guildford Bard/ Jermyn Street Theatre

Xana, Blood Knot, Orange Tree Theatre

Design: Lighting

Christopher Nairne, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse

Clancy Flynn, An Act of God, The Vaults

Jessica Hung Han Yun, Equus, English Touring Theatre/ Theatre Royal Stratford East

Nic Farman, Night of the Living Dead – Live!, Pleasance Theatre

Design: Video

Andrzej Goulding, The Unreturning, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Ben Bull, Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre

Douglas Baker, Moby Dick, Jack Studio Theatre

Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer

© Andrew Perry

CHOREOGRAPHY AND PANTOS

Choreography/ Movement

Oti Mabuse, ''Ain't Misbehavin, Southwark Playhouse'''

Simon Adkins, 42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Zak Nemorin, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

Pantos

Sleeping Beauty, Greenwich Theatre

The Nativity Panto, King's Head Theatre





PRODUCTIONS AT THEATRE FESTIVALS

Voila Europe Fest 2019

Napoli 44, Compagnia Francesca Caprioli

I Will Tell You in a Minute, Nuna Livhaber

We Must Live, The Pushkinettes

Camden Fringe Festival 2019

All the Little Lights, Jane Upton/ Tristan Bates Theatre

Ophelia Rewound, Antigoni Spanou

Red Peter, Grid Theatre

Villain, Interrupted, Dolls in Amber Productions





PEOPLE'S VOTE

Foodie Experience: Park Theatre

Theatre Bar: Arcola Theatre

Facilities: Above the Stag

Most Comfortable: Bush Theatre

Most Welcoming: Chickenshed

Programming Policy: Bunker Theatre

Social Media: Bunker Theatre

Online Info and Booking: Jack Studio Theatre

Programmes: Jack Studio Theatre





PRODUCTIONS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

Aged 0 to 7

The Polar Bears Go, Go, Go!, Unicorn Theatre

The Bed, Little Angel Theatre

The Paper Dolls, Polka Theatre/ New Wimbledon Studio

Aged 8

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Iris Theatre

The Canterville Ghost, Unicorn Theatre

Snow White, Chickenshed

Aged 13

Crowded, Half Moon Theatre

Extremism, Theatre Peckham

Easy, Paradox Theatre/ Blue Elephant Theatre

Jeannette Bayardelle in Shida

© Helen Maybanks

MUSICALS and OPERA

Musicals: New Musical

Amour, Charing Cross Theatre

Shida, The Vaults

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse

Musicals: Female in a Supporting Role

Ashlee Young, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

Claire Machin, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre

Georgie Lovatt, Bare: A Pop Opera, The Vaults

Musicals: Male in a Supporting Role

Cedric Neal, The View UpStairs, Soho Theatre

Jerome Pradon, Aspects of Love, Southwark Playhouse

Oliver Savile, Falsettos, The Other Palace

Musicals: Female Performance

Abigayle Honeywill, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

Jeannette Bayardelle, Shida, The Vaults

Lauryn Redding, The Hired Man, Queens Theatre Hornchurch

Musicals: Male Performance

Bart Lambert, Thrill Me, The Hope Theatre

Jack Reitman, Thrill Me, The Hope Theatre

Keith Ramsay, Preludes, Southwark Playhouse

Musicals: Musical Director

Benjamin Cox, Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre

Darren Clarke, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse

Jordan Li-Smith, Queen of the Mist, Jack Studio Theatre/ Charing Cross Theatre

Musicals: Director

Bill Buckhurst, Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre

Hannah Chissick, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre

Jethro Compton, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse

Musicals: Production

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Union Theatre

Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre

High Fidelity, Turbine Theatre

Opera Production

HMS Pinafore, Charles Court Opera, King's Head Theatre

Partenope, Hampstead Garden Opera, Jacksons Lane

The Elixir of Love, King's Head Theatre





IDEA/ PERFORMANCE PIECE/ ENSEMBLES

IDEA Production (productions which are innovative/ devised/ experiential/ atypical)

Bullet Tongue Reloaded, Big House

Crisis? What Crisis?, Colab Factory

Dear Elizabeth, Gate Theatre

Sex Sex Men Men, Pecs Drag Kings/ Yard Theatre

Performance Piece

Baby Reindeer, Bush Theatre

Queens of Sheba, Battersea Arts Centre

What Girls Are Made Of, Soho Theatre

Company Ensemble

Neck or Nothing, Pleasance Theatre

Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama Theatre

Ubu, Shoreditch Town Hall

Performance Ensemble

Dinomania, New Diorama Theatre – Janet Etuk, Hamish MacDougall, Sophie Steer, Harriet Webb

Ghost Quartet, Boulevard Theatre – Carly Bawden, Niccolò Curradi, Maimuna Memon, Zubin Varla

Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre – Anyebe Godwin, Rachel Nwokoro, Khai Shaw

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse – Matt Burns, Rosalind Ford, Joey Hickman, Philippa Hogg, James Marlowe

(l-r) Matt Burns, Philippa Hogg, James Marlowe, Joey Hickman, Rosalind Ford

© Jethro Compton Productions

PLAYS

Plays: Most Promising New Playwright

Dylan Coburn Gray, Citysong, Soho Theatre

Samuel Bailey, Shook, Southwark Playhouse

Zia Ahmed, I Wanna Be Yours, Bush Theatre

Plays: New Play

Matilda Ibini, Little Miss Burden, Bunker Theatre

Rose Lewenstein, Cougar, Orange Tree Theatre

Ross Willis, Wolfie, Theatre503

Plays: Female in a Supporting Role

Marina Bye, The Lady from the Sea, Coronet Theatre/ Print Room

Patience Tomlinson, Go Bang Your Tambourine, Finborough Theatre

Sheila Atim, Time Is Love, Finborough Theatre

Plays: Male in a Supporting Role

Bart Lambert, The House of Yes, The Hope Theatre

Ben Woods, A Christmas Carol, Bridge House Theatre

John Sackville, Go Bang Your Tambourine, Finborough Theatre

Plays: Female Performance

Gemma Barnett, A Hundred Words for Snow, Trafalgar Studios 2

Lucy Briggs-Owen, Out of Water, Orange Tree Theatre

Pia Tjelta, The Lady from the Sea, Coronet Theatre/ Print Room

Redd Lily Roche, Box Clever, Bunker Theatre

Plays: Male Performance

Cary Crankson, Country Music, Omnibus Theatre

Danny Kirrane, We're Staying Right Here, Park Theatre

Irfan Shamji, The Arrival, Bush Theatre

Kalungi Ssebandeke, Blood Knot, Orange Tree Theatre

Plays: Director

Debbie Hannan, Little Miss Burden, Bunker Theatre

Ned Bennett, Equus, English Touring Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Tom Littler, All's Well That Ends Well, Jermyn Street Theatre

Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre

Plays: Production

Equus, English Touring Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Shook, Southwark Playhouse

Wolfie, Theatre503