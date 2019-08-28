Waitress in the West End: Tamlyn Henderson joins the cast

A casting update has been announced for Waitress in the West End.

Tamlyn Henderson will take over the role of Earl in the production from 9 September, replacing Peter Hannah (who originated the part in the London show when it first opened at the start of the year). Henderson has previously appeared in Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables on tour.

Cindy Belliot (Aladdin) will also join the company on the same date as Nicole Raquel Dennis leaves the show.

Henderson and Belliot will start on the same day as the recently announced Joe Sugg, who makes his West End debut in the role of Ogie. The trio joins a cast led by Lucie Jones, Marisha Wallace, Laura Baldwin and David Hunter.

Tamlyn Henderson and Cindy Belliot

© Left: Marnya Rothe

The show is directed by Diane Paulus, with choreography from Lorin Latarro, lighting from Ken Billington and designs from Scott Pask.

Waitress opened at the Adelphi Theatre earlier this year, with WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton saying: "Waitress is a treat... it leaves a pleasantly sweet taste in the mouth."

Sara Bareilles' songs feature in the piece, which is based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly and has a book by Jessie Nelson. The show tells of a waitress and avid baker in a small town working in a diner who is stuck in a toxic relationship.