Talking Heads remake BBC release date and first look photos revealed

First look photos and a release date have been revealed for the brand new TV adaptation of Alan Bennett's Talking Heads.

The series, commissioned by controller of BBC Drama Piers Wenger, will premiere from 9pm on Tuesday 23 June with casts including Jodie Comer, Lesley Manville, Imelda Staunton, Tamsin Greig, Martin Freeman, Lucian Msmati and more. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from that date.

All of the films were shot with casts and crews socially distancing, with a full list of those involved below. The monologues were first broadcast for television in 1988 and 1998, with the likes of Julie Walters, Maggie Smith and Patricia Routledge attached.

Loading...

The full line-up of performers, texts and directors is below:

Jodie Comer in Her Big Chance (1988), directed by Josie Rourke

Monica Dolan in The Shrine (2019), directed by Nicholas Hytner

Martin Freeman in A Chip in the Sugar (1988), directed by Jeremy Herrin

Tamsin Greig in Nights in the Garden of Spain (1998), directed by Marianne Elliott

Sarah Lancashire in An Ordinary Woman (2019), directed by Hytner

Lesley Manville in Bed Among the Lentils (1988), directed by Hytner

Lucian Msamati in Playing Sandwiches (1998), directed by Herrin

Maxine Peake in Miss Fozzard Finds Her Feet (1988), directed by Sarah Frankcom

Rochenda Sandall in The Outside Dog (1998), directed by Nadia Fall

Kristin Scott Thomas in The Hand of God (1998), directed by Jonathan Kent

Imelda Staunton in A Lady of Letters (1988), directed by Kent

Harriet Walter in Soldiering On (1988), directed by Elliott