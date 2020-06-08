Talking Heads remake BBC release date and first look photos revealed
Jodie Comer, Lucian Msati, Imelda Staunton and more star in the piece
First look photos and a release date have been revealed for the brand new TV adaptation of Alan Bennett's Talking Heads.
The series, commissioned by controller of BBC Drama Piers Wenger, will premiere from 9pm on Tuesday 23 June with casts including Jodie Comer, Lesley Manville, Imelda Staunton, Tamsin Greig, Martin Freeman, Lucian Msmati and more. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from that date.
All of the films were shot with casts and crews socially distancing, with a full list of those involved below. The monologues were first broadcast for television in 1988 and 1998, with the likes of Julie Walters, Maggie Smith and Patricia Routledge attached.
The full line-up of performers, texts and directors is below:
Jodie Comer in Her Big Chance (1988), directed by Josie Rourke
Monica Dolan in The Shrine (2019), directed by Nicholas Hytner
Martin Freeman in A Chip in the Sugar (1988), directed by Jeremy Herrin
Tamsin Greig in Nights in the Garden of Spain (1998), directed by Marianne Elliott
Sarah Lancashire in An Ordinary Woman (2019), directed by Hytner
Lesley Manville in Bed Among the Lentils (1988), directed by Hytner
Lucian Msamati in Playing Sandwiches (1998), directed by Herrin
Maxine Peake in Miss Fozzard Finds Her Feet (1988), directed by Sarah Frankcom
Rochenda Sandall in The Outside Dog (1998), directed by Nadia Fall
Kristin Scott Thomas in The Hand of God (1998), directed by Jonathan Kent
Imelda Staunton in A Lady of Letters (1988), directed by Kent
Harriet Walter in Soldiering On (1988), directed by Elliott