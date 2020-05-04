T-shirts featuring 16 West End shows created to raise money for charity

A brand new t-shirt will be released to help celebrate West End shows while lockdown continues and raise money for three charities.

The shirts, which feature a single letter from the logos of 16 different West End shows, will be available from 8am on Wednesday 6 May. Produced in the UK, the t-shirts will retail at £14 with 100% of the profits going directly to charities.

Set up by Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton, who both work in prop supervision and stage management, the project will support three charities – Acting for Others, Fleabag Support Fund and the NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

The shows participating on the T-Shirt (which you can see above) are Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Everyone's Talking About Jamie, Six The Musical, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Wicked, Matilda The Musical, & Juliet, Les Misérables, The Prince of Egypt, The Lion King, Come From Away, The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins and Mamma Mia!.

They will be available here.