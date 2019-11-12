Swive [Elizabeth] by Ella Hickson and Natalie Abrahami at Shakespeare's Globe cast announced

Casting has been announced for Ella Hickson and Natalie Abrahami's upcoming new play Swive [Elizabeth].

Running from 6 December to 15 February, the piece follows the monarch Elizabeth I, who thrives in the midst of an oppressive patriarchal world.

Appearing in the piece will be Nina Cassells (The Crucible), Abigail Cruttenden (Black Chiffon), Michael Gould (‘Tis Pity She's A Whore) and Colin Tierney (The Last Days of Troy).

The production has design by Ben Stones, composition by Angus MacRae, movement direction by Anna Morrissey, associate movement direction by Sian Williams and candle consultancy by Prema Mehta.