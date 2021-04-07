Sutton Foster concert to be streamed, featuring Raúl Esparza, Joaquina Kalukango, Kelli O'Hara, and Wren Rivera

Sutton Foster will front a new concert Sutton Foster: Bring Me to Light from later this month.

Foster will be joined by Raúl Esparza, Joaquina Kalukango, Kelli O'Hara, and Wren Rivera for the concert.

The new show will feature Foster sharing stories and singing songs from Violet, South Pacific, Oklahoma!, Camelot, Anyone Can Whistle, The Wild Party, and more.

Bring Me to Light is directed by Leigh Silverman, with Jeanine Tesori serving as creative producer. The singers will be accompanied by musical director Michael Rafter and guitarist Matt Hinkley. It was filmed live at the venue, with Covid safety protocols in place.

The show will premiere on 28 April and then be available on-demand until 31 May.