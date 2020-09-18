Sunset Boulevard concerts to be staged at Alexandra Palace Theatre starring Mazz Murray

Exclusive: A new concert production of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton's Sunset Boulevard will be performed twice at Alexandra Palace Theatre in October.

The concerts, led by Mazz Murray in the role of Norma Desmond, will play at 3pm and 6.30pm on 25 October at the north London venue, featuring a socially distanced cast and audience of 300 for each show.

Murray is joined by a cast of Kayi Ushe as Joe Gillis, Laura Baldwin as Betty Schaefer, Alex Bourne as Max von Mayerling, Sharif Afifi as Artie Green, Chris Howell as Manfred/Sheldrake and David Shaw-Parker as Cecil B Demille.

Also in the company are Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jordan Lee Davies, Chloe Hart, Aimee Hodnett, Claudia Kariuki, Sejal Keshwala, Anelisa Lamola, Evie Rose Lane, Tom Partridge, Cameron Sharp and Bleu Woodward.

David Cullen and Lloyd Webber's orchestrations will be performed by a 24-piece orchestra in the shows, which are directed by Alastair Knights and conducted by Alex Parker. Paul Smith will supply the sound design.

Lloyd Webber, Black and Hampton's musical follows a faded silver-screen star Desmond who crosses paths with impoverished screen writer Gillis. The award-winning piece is based on the 1950 film, and was first seen in London in 1993. It went on to win a Tony Award in 1995 for Best Musical.

The concert productions come courtesy of Quick Fantastic, the same producers that mounted the recent A Little Night Music outdoor shows.

Tickets will go on sale a week today at midday.