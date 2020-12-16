stream.theatre to release West End Potted Panto, Pirates of Penzance and more

Streaming site stream.theatre has revealed a plethora of productions it will be presenting to digital audiences across the winter season.

The Ceremony (13 – 20 December)

Sue Johnston, Paula Lane, Samantha Giles, Stephen Rahman-Hughes star in Catherine Tyldesley's one act comedy – billed as a work in progress.





The Elf Who Was Scared of Christmas (16 December – 4 January) Neil McDermott and Gina Beck's family-friendly piece is available to watch from today after having its live run cut short!





A Christmas Wish (17 – 20 December)

Hosted by Ben Stock and Hilary O'Neil, this is a virtual concert in aid of Acting for Others, featuring stars of the West End and beyond.





Covidella and the Masked Ball (18 December - 7 January)

The MTA graduates concoct a unique panto experience featuring original songs.





Dick Whittington (19 – 23 December)

Immersion Theatre presented this pop-up experience at Alderford Lake.





We Need a Little Christmas (20 December – 1 January)

Denise Welch and Amy Hart host this star-studded festive concert in support of Shelter and Crisis at Christmas.





Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker (21 December – 1 January)

What would Christmas be without a Nutcracker? This Moscow Ballet version promises spectacle for all.





Dame Flossie's Panto at Home (21 – 31 December)

A virtual pantomime lasting a full hour, this is one to warm the familys cockles.





Potted Panto (24th December – 24th January)

The West End production had its run interrupted by the pandemic but lives on online!





Christmas with the Stars (24 – 26 December)

Join a host of West End stars and the students of MX Masterclass singing their festive favourites all in aid of Children With Cancer UK.





All Male G&S: Pirates of Penzance (28 December – 3 January)

The West End production was filmed at the Palace Theatre, London, this is a classic all-male take on Gilbert & Sullivan's much loved The Pirates of Penzance.





Untapped (10, 17, 24, and 31 January)

This is a set of four concerts celebrating musical theatre graduates from the past 10 years.





The Last Five Years (29 – 31 January, 5 – 7 and 12 – 14 February)

Jason Robert Brown's classic musical makes a comeback after being streamed earlier this ear.





Waiting for Obama (11 – 17 January)

An official selection of the New York International Fringe Festival – a chance to check something out from across the pond.





The Poltergeist (25 – 31 January, then on Demand in February).

Philip Ridley's darkly comic play returns for a new run after being taped earlier this year





Falling Stars (1-14 February)

A brand new '20s musical starring Peter Polycarpou and Sally Ann Triplett – returning for another virtual run.