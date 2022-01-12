Steve, starring Jenna Russell and David Ames, at Seven Dials Playhouse announces complete cast

The full cast has now been confirmed for the upcoming European premiere of Mark Gerrard's Steve.

Joining previously announced cast members Jenna Russell (Piaf) and David Ames (Holby City) will be Joe Aaron Reid (Dreamgirls), Michael Walters (The Inheritance), Giles Cooper (Toast) and Nico Conde (Westworld).

Directed by Andrew Keates (Dark Sublime), the 2015 play follows a failed Broadway chorus boy who becomes a stay-at-home dad.

Keates commented: "We couldn't have assembled a finer cast to serve the European premiere of Steve by Mark Gerrard. Our rehearsal room will be a diverse playground filled with exquisitely talented actors synonymous with world-class Musical Theatre and vital, groundbreaking LGBTQ+ productions. Frankly, it's an honour to be their director and set the tone for the work and artists to be expected at the new Seven Dials Playhouse."

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Lee Newby, lighting designer Neill Brinkworth, sound designer and composer Max Pappenheim, company stage manager Anna Townley and production manager Jerome Reid.

The dark comedy is scheduled to launch the newly rebranded Seven Dials Playhouse (formerly The Actor's Centre) near Cambridge Circus from 8 February to 19 March 2022.



