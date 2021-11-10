Jenna Russell and David Ames to star in first production at rebranded Seven Dials Playhouse

The Actor's Centre near Cambridge Circus is being rechristened, with Jenna Russell and David Ames to star in its first production.

The pair will open the rebranded Seven Dials Playhouse with a European premiere production of Mark Gerrard's Steve, running from 8 February to 5 March 2022.

Directed by Andrew Keates (Dark Sublime), the 2015 play follows a failed Broadway chorus boy who becomes a stay-at-home dad. Full cast and creatives are to be revealed.

Amanda Davey, chief executive of Seven Dials Playhouse comments: "When I took over as chief executive of The Actors Centre in October 2019, I could never have imagined what was to come. These incredibly challenging 18 months have, ironically, provided us with the opportunity to radically rethink, refocus, and reshape our work. When the organisation first opened in 1978, it was conceived as a place for actors to hone their craft and create networks. Many see it as a safe space in the heart of the West End.

"Talking to those same people, in recent months, and to those working in the industry I've heard a message – that we need to do more and to change in response to changes in the world and the industry."

"Our renewed mission is to be the West End's creative home for the development of professional theatre and artists. But we'll do more. We'll make spaces for creatives from many disciplines to collaborate on bold theatre work. We'll create development opportunities for those who wish to keep learning. And we'll deliver high-quality on-stage productions. What makes this unique is the intersection between these elements, with the programming responding to emerging themes or the artist/company producing in the theatre. Our promise is that whatever we do, it will be dynamic, exciting, and challenging."