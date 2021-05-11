Stage version of Fatal Attraction to tour in 2022

A new stage version of Fatal Attraction will begin touring next year, it has been revealed.

The story centres on successful New York lawyer Dan Gallagher (played by Michael Douglas on screen), a successful New York lawyer whose fling with Alex Forrest (Glenn Close) turns into a living nightmare when she ruthlessly pursues him. The film gave rise to the cultural phenomenon of the 'bunny boiler'.

The new tour will open on 14 January 2022 at the Theatre Royal Brighton, before touring to Theatre Royal, Newcastle, King's Theatre, Edinburgh, Theatre Royal, Bath, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham, New Theatre, Cardiff, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, Richmond Theatre, Royal and Derngate Northampton, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, Theatre Royal Glasgow and York, Grand Opera House.

Loveday Ingram will direct the piece, with cast and creative team to be revealed.