Spitting Image Live to run in the West End

Spitting Image Live will be running in the West End next year.

The popular satirical puppetry programme recently returned to screens, and sees major international figures, namely politicians, lampooned in a variety of ways.

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law said today: "The last month has shown Spitting Image has been far too kind to Boris and his pals on TV recently. So to deliver the kind of sharp satire and laughter they deserve Spitting Image have decided to make a live production. Whilst Boris and his boys and girls level themselves ever upwards to the sunny uplands... we are preparing to level them down to size in a West End theatrical show.

"We can't give too much away at this time, possibly because we're still writing it, however, unlike Boris, we will deliver with no shortcuts. I'm afraid there will be lies because it's Boris. I can tell you that we have devised a spectacular show-stopping ending, a huge carnival head of Boris that fills the stage will open its mouth and spew a snowstorm of paper lies all over the theatre. The lies printed on small pieces of paper will flutter down onto the audience who will be able to pick up their favourite Boris untruths and take them home as mementoes. Videndum spectaculum!"

Dates and venues are to be announced.