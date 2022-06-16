South Pacific announces complete casting

Full casting has been unveiled for the return of Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific ahead of a new tour and a London run at Sadler's Wells.

Joining previously announced principal cast members Gina Beck (as Ensign Nellie Forbush), Julian Ovenden (as Emile de Becque), Rob Houchen (as Lieutenant Joseph Cable), Joanna Ampil (as Bloody Mary) and Sera Maehara (as Liat) will be EastEnders star Lee Ross (as Luther Billis). Other new additions include David Birrell (as Captain George Brackett), Stephen John Davis (as Commander William Harbison), Antoine Murray-Straughan (as Stewpot), Charlie Waddell (as Professor) and Olly Christopher (as Sergeant Johnson).

The company is completed by Iroy Abesamis, Feline Andersson, Charlotte Coggin, Annabel Edwards, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Sergio Giacomelli, Ellie Jane Grant, Josh Kiernan, Matthew Maddison, Rachel Jayne Picar, Kate Playdon, George Renshaw, Pierce Rogan, Charlotte Scott, Trezel Sergeant, Nikhil Singh Rai, James Wilkinson-Jones and Eleanor Wright.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's award-winning piece contains such well-known songs as "Some Enchanted Evening" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair". It is set on an archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean during the Second World War.

The production is directed by Daniel Evans, with set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, and choreography and movement direction by Ann Yee. The musical supervisor is Nigel Lilley, musical director is Cat Beveridge and new orchestrations are by David Cullen, with original Broadway orchestration by Robert Russell Bennett.

The lighting designer is Howard Harrison, sound designer is Paul Groothuis, video designer is Gillian Tan, additional arrangements and "Happy Talk orchestration" are by Theo Jamieson, casting director is Charlotte Sutton CDG and additional children's casting by Verity Naughton.

Produced by Jamie Wilson, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and Gavin Kalin, South Pacific is set to open at Manchester Opera House on 16 July 2022 ahead of a season at Sadler's Wells in London from 27 July to 28 August 2022 (with a press night on 4 August 2022). It will then visit Dublin, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Canterbury.

