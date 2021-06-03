Song list announced for global musical concert event to celebrate local theatres

The list of songs available for a global concert event featuring venues worldwide staging numbers from iconic composers and lyricists has been revealed.

The major event, titled All Together Now!, will see schools and theatres around the world encouraged to produce and perform an exclusive musical revue for those in their community.

A selection of songs are featured from shows including Rent, Les Misérables, Into the Woods, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Once on This Island, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia! and more.

The event will be entirely free-of-charge to license with no royalty or rental fees for producers. The previously revealed list of composers, producers and artists involved includes Stephen Schwartz, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Cameron Mackintosh, Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Herbert Kretzmer, Disney Theatrical Group, Frank Loesser, Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, Tim Minchin, Jonathan Larson, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, Frank Wildhorn, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich.

Joining them are Stephen Sondheim, Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Glenn Slater, Jack Feldman, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, Green Day, Disney Theatrical Productions, Jeanine Tesori, Dick Scanlan, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Jason Robert Brown, David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Sara Bareilles, Lionel Bart, Jason Howland, Mindi Dickstein, and Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The new concert has a creative team including librettist Timothy Allen McDonald, director, choreographer and associate artistic director of the York Theatre, Gerry McIntyre, director and choreographer Racky Plews, director Jeff Calhoun as well as MTI's COO and director of education and development, John Prignano.

The event will take place on the weekend of 12 November 2021.

The full list of songs included in the revue are:

"Astonishing" (Little Women)

"Back to Before" (Ragtime)

"Be Our Guest" (Disney's Beauty and the Beast)

"Beautiful City" (Godspell)

"Children Will Listen" (Into the Woods)

"Consider Yourself" (Lionel Bart's Oliver!)

"Empty Chairs at Empty Tables" (Les Misérables)

"Gimme, Gimme" (Thoroughly Modern Millie)

"Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" (Green Day's American Idiot)

"I Dreamed a Dream" (Les Misérables)

"Let It Go" (Disney's Frozen)

"Life Is So Peculiar" (Five Guys Named Moe)

"Matchmaker" (Fiddler on the Roof)

"Meadowlark" (The Baker's Wife)

"Middle of a Moment" (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach)

"Pure Imagination" (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

"Seasons of Love" (Rent)

"Seize the Day" (Disney's Newsies)

"She Used to Be Mine" (Waitress)

"Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat" (Guys and Dolls)

"Somewhere That's Green" (Little Shop of Horrors)

"Spread the Love Around" (Sister Act)

"Stop the World" (Come From Away)

"Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" (Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins)

"Take a Chance on Me" (Mamma Mia!)

"The Human Heart" (Once on This Island)

"The New World" (Songs for a New World)

"This Is the Moment" (Jekyll and Hyde)

"Tomorrow" (Annie)

"We're All in This Together" (Disney's High School Musical)

"When I Grow Up" (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical)

"Why We Tell the Story" (Once on This Island)

"Wouldn't It Be Loverly?" (My Fair Lady)

"Writing Down the Story of My Life" (Junie B. Jones The Musical)

"You Can't Stop the Beat" (Hairspray)

"You Could Drive a Person Crazy" (Company)

Each venue or organisation will be able to tailor their set lists to suit