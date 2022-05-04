Sondheim's Old Friends – first look at the West End concert event

Photos from last night's Sondheim: Old Friends concert event at the Sondheim Theatre have been released.

Leading the concert were Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia McKenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Siân Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D Xavier.

Also co-starring were Shan Ako, Christine Allado, Holly-Anne Hull, Ashley Campbell, Anna-Jane Casey, Desmonda Cathabel, Josefina Gabrielle, Louis Gaunt, Amy Griffiths, Rob Houchen, Bradley Jaden, Ian McLarnon, Jeremy Secomb, Jordan Shaw and Matthew White.

The special event will see musical and screen stars celebrate the life of the revered song-maker, who passed away late last year.

Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman staged the one-night-only show, which had choreography by Stephen Mear, musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, projection design by George Reeve, set design by Matt Kinley, lighting by Warren Letton and sound by Mick Potter with the evening produced by Cameron Mackintosh.

A 26-piece orchestra was conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo for the event, which raised funds for the Stephen Sondheim Foundation (established under the writer's will), which assists emerging writers, and musicians.









Petula Clark

Haydn Gwynne

Julia McKenzie

The company perform Into the Woods

Haydn Gwynne and Rob Brydon

Gary Wilmot

The company perform West Side Story

