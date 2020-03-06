SOLT and UK Theatres issues statement regarding coronavirus: 'No clear rationale to cancel events'

The Society of London Theatres and UK Theatre, two organisations overseeing the welfare of venues across the UK, have issued a public statement regarding the ongoing coronavirus situation.

In the statement, the pair stressed that there was "currently no clear rationale to cancel events or postpone most international travel", and emphasised that for theatres, it should be "business as usual".

SOLT and UK Theatre have released the following statement regarding Coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/TdsHDYchMh — SOLT News (@SOLTnews) March 5, 2020

Yesterday, the West End opening of the brand new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cinderella due to "global circumstances", while Guildhall was temporarily closed earlier this week when a teacher tested positive for the virus. It has since reopened.