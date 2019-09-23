Soho Cinders musical to run at the Charing Cross Theatre

The hit musical Soho Cinders will run at the Charing Cross Theatre from 24 October to 21 December.

Stiles and Drewe and Elliot Davis' musical, which reimagines the classic Cinderella story, had its world premiere at the Soho Theatre in 2012 starring Jenna Russell and Raj Ghatak.

Directed by Will Keith, the revival has choreography by Adam Haigh, musical direction by Sarah Morrison, associate musical direction by Joe Louis Robinson, set design by Justin Williams and casting by Harry Blumenau. It follows student Robbie, who becomes romantically involved with a mayoral candidate.

Stiles, Drewe and Davis said: "In 2000, we sat in Regent's Park discussing what we'd like to write next. Honk! had just won the Olivier Award at the National Theatre, and we felt we should choose a subject that challenged us and perhaps took the audience by surprise.

"We wanted to write about London, why people had become disenchanted by politics, and the complexities of love. We also wanted to write a fable – our story is about a love that blossoms between two people of different backgrounds and generations, and what they learn from each other."

Casting and further creatives are to be announced.