Sky Arts and National Theatre Live to broadcast shows on Freeview channel this year

Sky Arts and National Theatre Live have revealed a new partnership deal.

Over the next three years, Sky Arts will continue to be the headline sponsor for all NT Live shows, while providing exclusive content and screening opportunities for those who take part in Sky's VIP programme.

In addition, Sky Arts will present two shows, Twelfth Night and Jane Eyre on its Freeview channel 11 in December. This marks the first time NT Live shows have been broadcast on television.

Emma Keith, Head of Broadcast and NT Live said: "We're delighted that Sky Arts is continuing its headline sponsorship of National Theatre Live in the UK for the next three years, a partnership based on our shared goals of bringing arts and culture to everyone across the UK.

"The theatre and cinema industry have been greatly affected over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and many challenges remain, however we are committed to continue sharing our work with audiences. We are thrilled that Jane Eyre and Twelfth Night will be shown on Sky Arts this December, the first time NT Live titles will be seen on the small screen, and we hope many people will watch and enjoy them later this year."

Specific release dates for Simon Godwin's production of Twelfth Night and Sally Cookson's version of the Brontë classic are to be revealed. WhatsOnStage gave Twelfth Night a glowing review, saying "it is stylishly, confidently done, really unleashing the humour."