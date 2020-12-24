Sky Arts Freeview channel adds The Wiz!, Cats, Funny Girl and Swan Lake to festive programming

Sky Arts continues to deliver the musical goods this Christmas through its three-month-old Freeview channel.

An assortment of new shows have been added to the service's listings for the coming week, adding to the previously revealed series of classic stage shows being presented on the service.

Unveiled today are:

– Boxing Day 9.10am – Funny Girl

– Boxing Day 11.35am – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

– Boxing Day 1.25pm – The Sound of Music Live!

– Boxing Day 3.50pm – Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake

– Sunday 27 December 9.30am – The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall

– Sunday 27 December 12.15pm – National Theatre's Twelfth Night

– Sunday 27 December 9pm – Cats (stage musical)

– Tuesday 29 December 9pm – The Wiz Live!

– New Year's Eve 8.10am – 25th Anniversary concert production of Les Misérables

– New Year's Eve 4.35pm – The Sound of Music Live!

The previous shows are:

– Christmas Eve 9pm – The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall

– Boxing Day 6.05pm – 25th Anniversary concert production of Les Misérables

– Boxing Day 9pm – (in a Boublil and Schönberg double-bill) Miss Saigon

– Monday 28 December – National Theatre's Twelfth Night

– Wednesday 30 December 9pm – Billy Elliot the Musical