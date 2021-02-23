Six West End venues to open 'as soon as possible' with social distancing, owner Nica Burns says

Nimax Theatres owner Nica Burns has revealed she will open up her venues as soon as possible with social distancing.

Owner of six spaces – the Apollo, the Duchess, the Lyric, the Vaudeville, the Palace and the Garrick – Burns has long pushed for venues to reopen as early as possible

Burns told The Stage today, further to her comments on ITV London News last night, that she was hoping to reopen all six of her theatres with social distancing "as early as possible". She is currently working with shows and companies to complete line-ups for each of her respective spaces and more details will be announced this week.

Talking to ITV she said: "We have a plan, we have a roadmap and I can't wait to get our venues back open again."

Before lockdown, her theatres hosted shows such as Six the Musical, Death Drop and a special version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie which incorporated social distancing.

While it has to be emphasised that the 17 May date is subject to change, for many it at least gives a ball park date to aim for.