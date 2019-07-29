Six co-writer and composer Toby Marlow stands in for West End show

Six co-creator Toby Marlow stepped in and performed in the West End musical yesterday, taking on the role of Catherine Parr.

Marlow, who first premiered the work alongside Lucy Moss at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017, played the role of the sixth Queen of Henry VIII in a concert production of the show for one night at the Arts Theatre, after a number of the cast were taken ill. The news was warmly received on social media, with Marlow thanking the audiences for "being so cool about the concert performance and the cast changes."

Maiya Quansah-Breed, who normally plays Catherine Parr, was on holiday. Regular alternates Grace Mouat and Vicki Manser had sore throats as did Natalie Paris who plays Jane Seymour. Regular alternate Courtney Stapleton covered Seymour, while Genesis Lynea, who sang the role of Anna of Cleves on the cast recording, also joined the cast for yesterday's shows.

You can see Marlow in action in these photos:

Toby Marlow (right) with (l to r) Jarneia Richard-Noel, Millie O'Connell, Courtney Stapleton, Genesis Lynea, Aimie Atkinson

© Betty Zapata

Toby Marlow (centre) as Catherine Parr with (l to r) Millie O'Connell, Courtney Stapleton, Genesis Lynea, Aimie Atkinson, Jarneia Richard-Noel

© Betty Zapata





The show recently announced it would be heading out on a UK tour and casting for that will be announced in due course.

Six is written by Marlow and Lucy Moss, with co-direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Joe Beighton and orchestrations by Tom Curran.