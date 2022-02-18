Six the Musical to appear on Dancing on Ice this weekend

They're one of a kind and they've got their ice skates on!

The cast of Six will be taking over ITV this Sunday, appearing on Dancing On Ice, bringing the histo-remix show to the masses.

The musical is currently playing in the West End and touring across the nation, with a new selection of cast members recently exclusively revealed via WhatsOnStage. In 2020 it picked up the Radio 2 Best West End Musical Award at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, and currently has touring dates through to January 2023.

The West End queens will be appearing on the hit competition talent show, which kicks off at 6pm. Tickets for a couple of Six dates and its West End run are available below.

Penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design) and Paul Gatehouse (sound design).