Six the Musical drive-in tour announces further dates

Further performances have been announced for the drive-in production of Six the Musical, which opens on tour in August.

While the show's tour and West End productions have been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic, drive-in shows will be permitted under new government rules. Three-hundred vehicles can attend each show with a maximum of seven people allowed per car. There will be an adjacent space next to each vehicle for revellers to picnic and party.

All shows will be mounted in line with social distancing rules, with large screens and light displays making the productions a true live-experience. The show will play in full with a backing band on stage, complete choreography and costumes.

The cast for the piece will be a mix of the West End and tour ensembles, with the drive-in show opening at Milton Keynes on 4 August and run until 9 August. It will then visit Liverpool (11 to 16 August), Leeds (11 to 16 August), Bolton (18 to 23 August), Teesside (18 to 23 August), Lincoln (25 to 27 August), Cheltenham (29 to 30 August), Bristol (25 to 30 August), Edinburgh (1 to 6 September), Newmarket (1 to 3 September), Birmingham (5 to 10 September) and London's Colesdale Farm (8 to 12 September). A number of original tour dates have already sold out.

After that, the production will play for three more performances at Birmingham Resorts World Arena (12 to 13 September), eight more performances at London's Colesdale Farm (15 to 20 September) and eight new performances in Milton Keynes (15 to 20 September).

Tickets for the new dates will be released later this week.

The production has also revealed a number of new stage dates for 2021.