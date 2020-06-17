Six musical reveals 2021 tour dates including rescheduled shows

A number of 2021 dates for the Six tour have been confirmed.

While the show had previously announced up to January 2021 (with a six-week run at The Lowry still confirmed), it has now revealed new performances in Bromley (23 to 28 February), Norwich (2 to 7 March), Coventry (20 to 25 April, with tickets on sale soon), Bristol (27 April to 1 May), Milton Keynes (4 to 8 May), Edinburgh (11 to 16 May), Canterbury (18 to 29 May), Newcastle (31 May to 5 June), Cardiff (8 to 19 June), Leeds (29 June to 3 July), Hull (21 to 25 July), Plymouth (28 July to 1 August), Brighton (3 to 7 August), Southampton (11 to 15 August), Southend (17 to 22 August), Oxford (24 August to 5 September) and Leicester (28 September to 3 October).

With regards to 2020 dates, the production has said that: "At the moment it is uncertain when the Six UK Tour will resume. Many of the venues we are due to visit are making their own internal decisions as to when performances in their theatres may resume. These vary depending upon the individual needs of each theatre."

More performances are expected to be announced soon, with Birmingham Hippodrome as one venue for example that is in the midst of confirming new autumn 2021 show dates and emailing existing customers. Casting for the 2021 tour is to be revealed.

Six is currently booking at the Arts Theatre into 2021 and had just opened for previews on Broadway when the pandemic struck.

It is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk. It is produced by Kenny Wax, Global Musicals and George Stiles.